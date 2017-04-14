The Famous Concert Pianist Who Has No Idea What To Do With Chopin

Steven Osborne: “The only thing I’ve played in the last 20 years by Chopin is the Cello Sonata. I enjoyed doing it, but it was hard work finding my way into the style: I worked out what gestures were going to work and did my best to make it organic. With the music I love playing I don’t have to think in those terms because the gestures come immediately from the feeling I have about the piece. Some day I might suddenly fall in love with Chopin – but the world doesn’t really need another Chopin pianist.” (He doesn’t have much use for Haydn, either.)