That Ballerina Fired For Being Too Tall? She’s Headlining A New Ballet Company That’s Making Diversity Its Focus

Sara Michelle Murawski made headlines in January after the Pennsylvania Ballet told her (shortly before she went onstage) that her contract wasn’t being renewed because she’s too tall to fit in visually with the company’s other dancers. Now she’s joining the American National Ballet, a new company, launching this fall in Charleston, that’s making a point of engaging gifted dancers of varied physiques and skin tones – and giving them a decent standard of living. (Oddly, neither Charleston City Paper nor The Post & Courier seem to have reported on the ANB yet.)