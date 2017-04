The 44-year-old tenor, famous for his skill at high-flying, difficult Rossini roles, has been named Artistic Advisor. “One of his first projects is to help develop a new opera with jazz musicians Esperanza Spalding and Wayne Shorter that’s expected to premiere in 2019. One of his big goals is to show young people in Philadelphia that opera is cool.” Peter Dobrin does a Q&A with Brownlee about his plans – which, not to worry, include continuing to sing.