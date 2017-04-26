Sales and Advertising Manager, The Oregon Shakespeare Festival

The Oregon Shakespeare Festival (OSF) is seeking an experienced and creative Sales and Advertising Manager to develop and implement marketing plans through a variety of media to ensure audience growth and retention, integrating the values and practices of equity, diversity, and inclusion in those plans. Each year, OSF presents an eight-and-a-half-month season of eleven plays in three theatres plus extensive educational offerings to students, teachers and all playgoers.

Duties include, but are not limited to, collaborating to develop and implement innovative marketing, sales and advertising plans using a variety of media; embracing the Festival’s commitment to ED&I and engaging in the work to increase competencies while encouraging staff members to do the same; creating, communicating, coordinating and monitoring detailed schedules, benchmarks and budgets for campaigns; collaborating to strategize, develop and maintain website ticketing content; providing marketing support to other OSF programs; maintaining and developing relationships with vendors; overseeing advertising sales.

Among other requirements, the ideal candidate will have at least three years of experience in marketing with at least two years of management experience; proven success in the development and execution of integrated marketing campaigns across multiple channels; proven experience in creative and innovative campaign planning for event-based ticket sales, media buying, database marketing, sales and project management skills; knowledge of marketing best practices and current trends; general graphic design and print concepts; financial accounting skills; attention to detail and ability to handle multiple and overlapping deadlines with limited supervision. For a complete list of duties and requirements, please visit www.osfashland.org/jobs

At OSF we believe that diverse ideas, cultures and traditions reflect the broad diversity of the nation and enrich our insights into the work we present on stage. We are committed to diversity in all areas of our work, including play selection, casting, marketing and public relation efforts, education programs, strategic recruitment of staff and volunteers, and the composition of the Board of Directors. People of color and members of underrepresented communities are encouraged to apply.

Annual salary will be between $45,000 and $55,000; final offer will be made based on experience. Benefits include, medical, dental and vision insurance, life insurance, and a matching retirement program. Relocation expense funds may be available.

To apply for this position please send in a single e-mail a) cover letter addressing your qualifications for the position, b) résumé and c) three professional references (name and phone number) by May 23, 2017 to humanresources@osfashland.org. In order to avoid spam and scams, we request that you type in the subject line of your email the following information:

Sales and Advertising Manager: Your Last Name, Your First Name (Source from which you learned about this position). Example: Sales and Advertising Manager: Capulet, Juliet (OSF website)