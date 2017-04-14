Report: Impacts Of Streaming Live Performances Of The Arts

“The report, compiled by Frédéric Julien of CAPACOA and research consultant Inga Petri, argues that non-profit groups will need to consider their own versions of vertical integration, with presenters making strategic alliances with producers or co-operating with private industry to build networks large enough to draw the audiences they will need. As a model it points to Radioplayer Canada, a single app implemented by 400 public, private, community and campus radio stations. For the performing arts, the details are still hazy, but the message is clear: Go digital or go home.”