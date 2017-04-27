President/Chief Executive Officer – The Center for the Performing Arts

The Center for the Performing Arts/The Great American Songbook Foundation invites applications for the position of President/Chief Executive Officer.

The President/CEO oversees all aspects of the Center for the Performing Arts and the Great American Songbook Foundation, ensuring an efficient, effective, and fiscally sound operation. Reporting to the Chairs of the Center and the Foundation, the President/ CEO is charged with sustaining the operation of these not-for-profit organizations through excellent management, business accountability, and revenue generation. The Center serves the community as home for six resident companies, and fosters creative and imaginative programming and education/outreach activities.

The new President will have excellent analytical, financial and organizational skills, with demonstrated leadership in fund-raising. Other necessary characteristics would include political savvy and diplomacy, good oral and written communication skills, a track record in community participation and partnership, experience in labor negotiations, and knowledge of ancillary businesses such as catering, ticketing, corporate rentals, and the like.

Application Process:

Submit cover letter, resume, references and salary requirements by June 9, 2017, in confidence to:

Margaret Genovese

Genovese, Vanderhoof & Associates

gvasearch@gmail.com

For full posting:

http://genovesevanderhoof.com/ opportunities/presidentchief- executive-officer/

For additional information: www. thecenterfortheperformingarts. com,