PENLAND SCHOOL OF CRAFTS – DIRECTOR

PENLAND SCHOOL OF CRAFTS, the internationally acclaimed American center for craft education located in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina, seeks a visionary Director to set a pace towards the School’s Centennial in 2029 after Penland’s current Director, Jean McLaughlin, retires at the end of 2017.

Penland’s next Director could be either an emerging talent or a well-established cultural leader. Penland’s Board seeks a positive, inspirational leader with a clear vision for how Penland can build upon all its strengths and set a new pace for contemporary art and craft.

S/he will step into a respected American educational institution with a high reputation, a strong and engaged Board, a healthy financial position inclusive of Endowment, Operating, Building and Equipment Reserve Funds, a world-class campus and facilities, and a committed staff eager to embark on Penland’s exciting next chapter under new leadership. Like Penland’s charismatic founder, Lucy Morgan, Penland’s next Director will be someone who inspires Penland’s people and the local community to lift the School to new heights through their shared efforts and group achievements.

This vacancy is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to assume leadership of this important American institution and serve in a pre-eminent role within the craft field. For further details and to download a detailed Position Guide for this opportunity, please visit http://dunch.com/opportunities/. Phone calls are also welcome and encouraged to Emma Dunch at (212) 877-0500.