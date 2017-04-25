Paris Has Another New Concert Hall, And A Woman Conductor Is Running It

Well, strictly speaking, it’s in Boulogne-Billancourt, about 10 miles and 20 Métro stops southwest of the city center. Designed by the Pritzker Prize winner Shigeru Ban (known for his extraordinary way with much materials as cardboard and paper tubes), La Seine Musicale has a 6,000-seat hall for rock events (it opened on Friday with Bob Dylan) and an 1,150-seat classical concert hall that’s been turned over to conductor Laurence Equilbey and her professional chamber choir, Accentus, and period-instrument Insula Orchestra.