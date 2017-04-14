National Critics Institute Fellowships: Deadline April 25

Spend a summer at the Eugene O’Neill Theater Center as a National Critics Institute fellow! Selected writers and journalists, looking to deepen their perspectives and experience, will strengthen their skills in this two-week workshop.

Applications open for 2017 NATIONAL CRITICS INSTITUTE

Deadline April 25

The Eugene O’Neill Theater Center is now accepting applications for the 2017 National Critics Institute. The professional program, helmed by Director Chris Jones,, will take place July 1-15, 2017 on the O’Neill’s seaside campus. Applicants may submit their materials for consideration through April 25. No fee to apply.

One of the O’Neill’s oldest programs, the National Critics Institute is a two-week residential workshop and conference, designed for arts writers and critics looking to strengthen their skills in an increasingly competitive and fast-paced industry. The Institute convenes concurrently with the O’Neill’s National Playwrights Conference and the National Music Theater Conference.

NCI includes writing workshops in the crafts of reviewing theater, film, performance, dance and food; in storytelling and analysis; in writing more exciting profiles in the field of arts and entertainment; insights into the critical process with a world-class faculty composed of America’s leading arts critics; explorations of the relationship of critics with social media; study of best practices when it comes blogging and other online sites; off-site trips, and many opportunities to network with other critics and other creative professionals.

Director Chris Jones, critic and columnist at the Chicago Tribune, leads America’s leading boot camp for arts writers, offering fellows an intensive course of study for writers. he notes, “The range of this historic and prestigious program has expanded to better reflect the needs of the changed profession. This is now the only such major program in America that focuses on arts criticism and reporting, and the faculty and fellows are a formidable group. The achievements of our passionate alumni speak for themselves. “

Scholarships up to the full amount are available for well-qualified applicants, covering the full cost of the cost of week’s tuition, room and board.

For application guidelines and additional information, visit http://www.theoneill.org/ summer-conferences/nci/apply/.

The National Critics Institute is supported by the Reva and David Logan Foundation, the Knight Foundation, the Drama Desk, the American Theater Critics Association and other friends of the O’Neill.

About the Eugene O’Neill Theater Center: Founded in 1964, the O’Neill is the country’s preeminent organization dedicated to the development of new works and new voices for the American theater, and named in honor of Eugene O’Neill, four-time Pulitzer Prize-winner and America’s only playwright to win the Nobel Prize in Literature. The O’Neill has been home to more than 1,000 new works for the stage and thousands more emerging artists. Scores of projects developed at the O’Neill have gone on to full production at theaters around the world. O’Neill programs include the National Playwrights Conference, National Music Theater Conference, National Critics Institute, National Puppetry Conference, Cabaret & Performance Conference, and National Theater Institute – which offers six credit-earning undergraduate training programs. In addition, the O’Neill owns and operates Monte Cristo Cottage as a museum open to the public. The O’Neill is the recipient of two Tony Awards and National Medal of Arts. www.theoneill.org.