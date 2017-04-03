Museum of Contemporary Art Toronto Canada – Chief Executive Officer

For over 20 years, MOCA has been celebrated for its incisive, artist-centric approach to programming, and hospitable visitor experience. At its West Queen West location, MOCA acted as a hub for creative exchange and played a critical role in shaping the contemporary art scene in Toronto and further afield. This coming fall, MOCA will move into a new 55,000 square foot purpose-designed home in a former industrial space at the heart of an evolving neighbourhood in Toronto – one of the most liveable, diverse and vibrant cities in the world. It will function as an inclusive cultural catalyst where artists and audiences can step into a wider world of contemporary art, and be part of a global movement defined by new ideas and new forms.



We are seeking a new Chief Executive Officer to lead MOCA through this exciting time in its evolution.



Reporting to the Board of Directors, you will develop a bold and compelling vision and strategy that will expand MOCA’s visitor-base and membership, positioning it as one of Toronto’s “must-see” destinations. Working closely with the senior leadership team, you will drive fundraising efforts and diversify revenue streams, shaping MOCA for long-term financial stability and sustainability. You will promote greater cooperation and collaboration among the local community, donors, arts and cultural institutions across Canada and internationally. Within and outside MOCA’s walls, you will support a new paradigm for engaging MOCA’s visitors in an inventive and imaginative manner through innovative and creative programming. You will build and lead a high-performing team, fostering an inspiring environment where ideas can flourish, while supporting the professional growth and development of staff.



As the ideal candidate, you are a charismatic leader with an entrepreneurial spirit. You have a track record of successfully leading organizations through change while preserving their core values. Peers and colleagues describe you as an innovative, dynamic, business-minded leader with a bias to action. You have demonstrated an ability to work effectively with highly committed boards, and can develop meaningful relationships with a variety of donors, partners and stakeholders. You possess a combination of strong business credentials and a passion for the arts, allowing you to effectively balance the need for curatorial excellence and commercial success. Your experience leading or working in an art gallery or cultural organization will serve you well.



