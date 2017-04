“Expanding the concert experience is a pet theme of classical music these days. And if you wonder why the concert experience needs expanding, it’s because the term ‘classical concert’ tends to translate as ’19th-century music played in a stuffy setting’ – at least, to the people who aren’t coming. In fact, classical concerts are more and more varied, and this weekend I saw a couple of different attempts – one more subtle, one more overt – to mix things up.”