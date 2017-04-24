Master of Arts in Arts Administration – Goucher College

Designed for the working professional, the MA in Arts Administration from Goucher College allows you to live and work anywhere while you study with national arts leaders.

FLEXIBLE

Our limited-residency format provides you the flexibility to enhance your career without interrupting your life. You can keep your job and engage in advanced learning that is interactive and immediately applicable. Attend classes backstage, from your office or wherever your career takes you. An annual residency each summer brings faculty and students together on campus to engage, share, network, and discover.

PRACTICAL

You’ll study with experts and leaders, hone your practical knowledge, and polish the skills you need to be a more knowledgeable, more connected, and more flexible leader.

Our innovative curriculum prepares you for the entrepreneurial, global, and ever-changing environment of today’s arts administrator.

Immerse yourself in courses that blend theory and practice, such as:

Marketing the Arts

Leadership Development

Law and the Arts

International Arts Policy

Managing Performing Arts Organizations

Managing Visual Arts Organizations

Entrepreneurship & New Ventures

Arts Education

CONNECTED

You will study with national leaders and receive unmatched personal attention from faculty who are dedicated to supporting your success. Unlike other programs, our faculty members work in the field of arts administration. This not only enhances your ability to network and establish professional relationships, but their classes address current, real-world issues. The MAAA faculty works in all art forms and serves on significant national and international arts boards of directors. You will build professional and personal relationships and a community that will last a lifetime

NEXT STEPS

Application deadline for Fall 2017 is May 15, 2017

www.goucher.edu/maaa for more information

Contact Ramona Baker, the program director at ramona.baker@goucher.edu