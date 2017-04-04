Mahaiwe PAC Seeks Director of Development

The Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center seeks a Development Director and has developed a revised job profile to reflect the growth and maturation of the organization. The Development Director will head up a growing department that supports the full range of development activities for this premier Berkshire organization with a $2 million annual operating budget.



The Mahaiwe is the leading year-round presenter of performing arts, film, and educational programs for The Berkshires and neighboring communities. Through programs of the highest quality in dance, music, theatre and opera, we ensure a diversity of talent on the stage of our restored historic theater, at ticket prices affordable to our community that appeal to all ages and interests.



This is a very exciting time for the Mahaiwe. It is a beloved and well respected organization with diverse programming that holds a unique position in the region. It is debt free, on solid financial ground having raised significant dollars for capital renovation and has achieved balanced operating budgets annually for several years. The theater is booked 140 nights a year. Its board of directors is active, passionate about the organization and ready to partner with the new Development Director on enhancing revenues. In addition, it has an enthusiastic donor base that supports its programs. This is an excellent opportunity for someone who would like to lead an eager and prepared team to build on the success of the Mahaiwe and take it forward.



The Development Director reports to the Executive Director and collaborates closely with the Chair of the Board and staffs the Development Committee. S/he will supervise a part time Development Coordinator and a full time Development Assistant. The new Development Director will join a strong, experienced team partnering with the Marketing Manager, General Manager, Production & Facilities Manager and Theater Operations Manager who work together to plan and execute the Mahaiwe’s operations and programs. The culture is informal and supportive.



The Development Director will oversee the planning and operations of the Development Department. The department is responsible for raising funds each year through a variety of strategies: major gifts, annual membership, corporate partnerships, public and foundation grants, a major gala and special development initiatives. The Development Director will be specifically responsible for cultivating relationships with major donors as well as partnering with board members to expand the Mahaiwe’s supporters. S/he will ensure that effective systems are in place to provide appropriate recognition and reporting of gifts and to manage effective and timely communication with donors and prospects at all levels of giving. Close cooperation will be maintained with the Marketing Manager to align messaging and strategies in print and electronic media. As part of the senior management team, the Development Director will be an active ambassador for the Mahaiwe in its surrounding communities.



The responsibilities of the Development Director are:

Develop a comprehensive development plan that includes strategies, timelines, benchmarks and goals in close collaboration with the Executive Director and the Development Committee.

Oversee the implementation of the development plan in partnership with the Executive Director, the management team and the Development Committee, providing leadership, inspiration and strategy for successful achievement of goals.

Take the lead in cultivating and deepening individual donors’ interest in and giving to the Mahaiwe in a variety of ways, assigning stewardship roles to the Executive Director and Board members as appropriate.

Work closely with the Chair of the Development Committee to convene meetings, activate committee’s actions and expand its influence.

Host individual events as appropriate for acknowledging donors, cultivating interest and increasing revenues.

Establish professional contacts in the area to assist donors in their planned giving.

Set strategic direction for the annual gala to be managed by outside consultant and Development Coordinator, secure sponsorship and create systems for maximizing impact.

Deploy information from PatronManager database to enhance cultivation and fundraising strategies.

Attend major events at the theater on weekends and evenings to introduce them, meet and greet audience members and donors.

Explore new strategies for revenue generation whether earned or contributed.

Oversee and refine the annual membership drive managed by Development staff including retention and upgrade strategies.

Oversee institutional giving including securing business sponsorships, researching and writing grant proposals to public agencies, corporations and foundations.

Maintain a flexible work schedule to support the needs of the Development department during times of high work volume.

Demonstrate discretion and decorum in communications and maintain confidentiality with unquestionable integrity.



The ideal candidate will have 5 years of successful fundraising experience preferably with individual giving as an emphasis. S/he will have a background in or a strong commitment to the performing arts. S/he will be a bright, lively self-starter with excellent interpersonal skills who is comfortable working in teams. The successful candidate will be a good manager who knows how to foster team spirit and inspire committees and staff to collaborate to produce effective results.



In addition, the ideal candidate will have:

Strong organizational and analytical skills.

Excellent communication skills both spoken and written.

Creative problem solving skills with an optimistic can-do attitude.

A warm and outgoing personality that is flexible and able to adapt to a broad variety of situations, people and opportunities.

Excellent listening skills; a facilitator of conversation; good relationship builder.

A good understanding of social media strategies and comfort with electronic communication in multiple forms.

A healthy respect for the micro detail level work required in tracking, acknowledging and communicating with donors.

Experience working collaboratively with boards and committees.  An ability to work on multiple projects simultaneously while setting priorities.

Success in soliciting corporations, foundations and government agencies is a plus.

An understanding of the role of communications and marketing in positioning the Mahaiwe.

A good sense of humor with a strong work ethic.

Familiarity with the greater Berkshire region and living and working in rural New England is a plus.

REQUIREMENTS:

A BA is required; additional professional training is expected. Proficiency in MS Word, Excel and Outlook; PatronManager experience is a plus.

COMPENSATION:

The position offers a competitive salary and benefit package.

START DATE:

May 2017

The Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center is an equal opportunity employer.



INQUIRIES AND NOMINATIONS should be directed in confidence to: Jennifer Dowley, principal, Dowley Associates jd@dowleyassociates.com · 413-441-0521

APPLICATIONS:

email a resume and cover letter indicating interest, qualifications specific to this position, and a list of three references no later than April 15, 2017 to: jd@dowleyassociates.com Subject line: Mahaiwe

