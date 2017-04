Last week, the New York Post published news of a possible scandal: a 12th-century head of King David, said to be originally from the portal of Notre-Dame de Paris, may be a 20th-century fake. And, writes Noah Charney in his examination of the story, “there is a backstory that has even identified a potential forger, and it involves a former Monuments Man, James Rorimer, … [who had been] the curator for medieval art at the Met.”