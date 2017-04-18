Is Shen Yun Nothing More Than Falun Gong Propaganda?

“To be sure, the persecuted Falun Gong movement is within its rights to promote its agenda. Through The Epoch Times and other means, it has worked hard to expose human rights abuses at the hands of the Chinese government that has mercilessly suppressed the movement’s spread. Many of the goals of Falun Gong followers are laudable, and its religious tenets – while perhaps striking Westerners as odd – seem to be generally focused on meditation and moral teachings. But none of that excuses its creation of one of the most brazen and deceptive theatrical infomercials ever conceived.”