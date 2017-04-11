Is A Free, Open, Borderless Internet Too Dangerous – To Itself And To Us?

In 2010, then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton gave a major address on the worldwide importance of an “internet freedom agenda”; in 2017, one could forgive her for being a bit ambivalent about that. “The internet freedom agenda presumed the benefits of the free flow of information only cut one way: in favor of open societies, values, and ideals. But we’re now seeing that its destabilizing effects cut both ways. And that doesn’t bode well for the borderless internet we enjoy today.” Ben Moskowitz considers the pros and cons.