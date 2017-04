The industry doesn’t have a name, but its main product does: Design fiction. “It’s science fiction made real in the form of interactive exhibitions, product demonstrations, and behind-the-scenes consulting work. And it tends to pop up at any event Davos-ish enough to include the word ‘influencers.'” Kyle Chayka visits both a leading studio in the field, as well as perhaps the biggest example of design fiction: the Museum of the Future in Dubai.