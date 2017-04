“Who’s to say how much the filmmakers and playwrights of today were affected by NEA-funded plays and workshops at a young age, or to what extent the creators of tomorrow will suffer by missing out on such formative experiences if the NEA is defunded? Moreover, though NEA naysayers claim private expenditure can fill that void just as ably, there’s no free market mechanism to match the NEA’s stated and concerted efforts to reach low-income and minority communities.”