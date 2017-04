And that’s partly because of money: “The runaway success of the Elbphilharmonie — every event this season is sold out, largely because of fascination with the architecture — gives Mr. Lieben-Seutter a rare degree of freedom. ‘The public is generally skeptical when it comes to contemporary music,’ he said. ‘But from a building like this people expect new experiences. Whenever we have played contemporary music we have had a very positive, focused public.'”