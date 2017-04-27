General Manager – The Cascade Theatre

The Cascade Theatre invites applications and referrals for the position of General Manager.

Reporting to Randy McKay, Executive Director of Jefferson Live! (which also manages the historic Holly Theatre in Medford, Oregon), the General Manager of the Cascade Theatre is responsible for managing and streamlining general operations and the income producing functions, budget development, and generating new community partnerships, as well as overseeing a small staff and a large volunteer corps working in such areas as box office, front of house, marketing and technical operations.

The new General Manager will have excellent financial and organizational skills and provide visionary leadership. Other necessary characteristics would be good oral and written communication skills, a track record in community participation and partnership, knowledge of ancillary businesses such as ticketing, corporate rentals, and the like. We seek an arts professional who is a strong manager and motivator of people/staff, a good listener and synthesizer, and an entrepreneur.

Application Process:

Submit letter of interest, resume, salary expectations, and references by May 26th, 2017 in confidence to:

Margaret Genovese

Senior Partner

GENOVESE, VANDERHOOF & ASSOCIATES

gvasearch@gmail.com

Full listing at http://genovesevanderhoof.com/ opportunities/general-manager- cascade-theatre/

For additional information see: www.cascadetheatre.org