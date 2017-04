“‘The spirit of it was, ‘Let’s just screw around,” recalls Adam McKay, the onetime SNL head writer and Oscar-winning writer-director (The Big Short) who cofounded the site … ‘We thought we’d tell our friends about it, and maybe it would be a little comedy clubhouse’ … As the site enters the age of Trump, we asked its founders and fans to reveal the smashes, near crashes, and highfalutin fart jokes that helped it become one of the sharpest, funniest forces in pop culture.