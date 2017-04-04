EDM (Electronic Dance Music) Was A Huge Phenomenon, But Now It’s Rotting From The Head

“It’s 2017, and EDM, a disposable culture from the start, is rotting in the trash. Battered by its association with bro culture and drug deaths, the genre has become America’s anthem for vomit and sexual coercion. Since the last time I was in Miami, SFX has gone bankrupt, Avicii has retired, and even Skrillex, once the genre’s poster child, is returning to his rock roots and collaborating with Incubus. So what happens to Miami Music Week, once the epicenter of America’s corporate dance music bubble, in today’s post-EDM world?”