Does Netflix Really Need Movie Theatres For Its Films?

“Since our members are funding these films, they should be the first to see them,” the company said. “But we are also open to supporting the large theater chains, such as AMC and Regal in the US, if they want to offer our films, such as our upcoming Will Smith film Bright, in theaters simultaneous to Netflix. Let consumers choose.” At first glance, this might seem like a reversal: Netflix is open to putting its movies in theaters! Theaters win! When you look at it more closely, though, it’s clear that nothing’s changed. “We are also open to supporting the large theater chains,” the company says, and it’s hard not to note that word choice; it doesn’t exactly suggest the kind of partnership with distributors that exhibitors would like to have.