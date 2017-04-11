Director of Programs and Resources for leading arts organization

APAP is seeking a Director of Programs and Resources to oversee the implementation of programs that are consistent with the mission and vision of the Association of Performing Arts Professionals



The Association of Performing Arts Professionals (APAP) is a national service organization with more than 1,600 organizational and individual members worldwide dedicated to bringing performing artists and audiences together. APAP is committed to advancing the field of arts presenting through the development, support and touring of performing artists, promoting community participation in the arts, and fostering global cultural exchange and other opportunities for the performing arts to thrive. A leader in the field, APAP works to effect change through the APAP|NYC annual conference and marketplace, leadership and professional development programs, project and travel grants, and the online exchange of information, ideas and resources.



The Director of Programs and Resources oversees the implementation of programs that are consistent with the mission and vision of APAP. The director is the primary lead with foundation and institutional funders and manages major grant and re-granting related programs. The director leads ongoing leadership and professional development programs, as well as being a key programming member of the APAP|NYC conference team. The director is a representative of staff, board and membership of APAP at various meetings and convening’s nationally. The position reports to the President and CEO. Salary competitive.



The ideal candidate will have a successful background in the performing arts presenting field, experience in institutional and governmental fundraising, demonstrated management and leadership qualities with a minimum of 10 years managerial experience. Work experience in an arts organization preferred. For more information on APAP, visit www.apap365.org.



Interested applicants should email cover letter, resume, references and salary requirements for confidential consideration to director programs and resources@apap365.org or fax 202-833-1543. No phone calls please, principals only.

Application deadline is April 30, 2017.

