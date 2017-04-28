Director of Operations for The Cleveland Orchestra

Are you an Operations professional? Can you plan and execute complex stage and ensemble travel? One of the world’s finest, The Cleveland Orchestra, is looking for an operations leader. If you want to be part of an extraordinary ensemble, travel the world, and are actively seeking challenging and stimulating work we want to hear from you!

The Director of Operations leads and manages The Cleveland Orchestra’s internal operations necessary to support the effective and efficient production of all Cleveland Orchestra and Severance Hall activities. This position reports to the Senior Director of Operations and Facilities and holds supervisory responsibility for orchestra operations, stagehands, and concerts & events. The incumbent is responsible for planning, organizing and facilitating all details of concert and event production, as well as managing details for tours and runouts.

The successful candidate will meet the following qualifications:

Bachelor’s Degree required; MBA preferred;

5+ years of experience touring experience; extensive knowledge of orchestral, opera and chamber repertoires is very helpful;

Strong leadership and managerial skills are required;

Superior planning and organizational skills along with a high attention to detail is essential;

Ability to handle emergencies, prioritize projects, and meet deadlines;

Excellent communication skills with the ability to collaborate in a team environment across the institution to achieve overall goals;

Demonstrated independent, mature judgment;

Ability to consistently maintain a professional image and demeanor, especially in stressful situations;

Must be able to approach operational needs creatively, accurately and quickly to resolve problems and achieve successful outcomes within a larger organizational context;

Demonstrated budget management and long-range planning skills;

Proficient with Microsoft Office and able to learn and use various database and planning software;

Must be able to travel locally, nationally, and internationally;

Ability to work a flexible schedule that includes evenings, weekends, and some holidays.

We offer a competitive salary in addition to the opportunity to work with a dynamic sales and marketing team supporting a world-renowned orchestra. Interested applicants should submit cover letter, resume, and salary requirements (PDF) to hr@clevelandorchestra.com.