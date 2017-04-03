Director of Capital Projects and Construction Needed!

The Public Theater seeks an executive to oversee all Capital Projects efforts and manage all tasks related to capital improvements for the organization’s facilities. Reporting to the Executive Director, this individual oversees details related to The Public’s multi-million dollar capital projects in order to complete construction projects in a cost-efficient and timely manner.



Specifically:

Interview, negotiate and finalize the selection of architects, owner’s representatives, construction managers, consultants, and contractors as necessary

Serve as primary point of contact for all capital project related consultants (coordinate meeting activity; drive internal project management timeline)

Identify future scope items and develop long-term capital projects to ensure an institutional strategic plan of capacity, growth and expansion

Prepare and review bid packages, construction schedules, design documents, change orders, punch-lists, registration documents, requisitions, and closeouts.

Deliver projects on time and within budget.

Ensure communication flow with the theater’s staff and Board of Trustees by providing regular updates and attending Executive, Capital Projects & Facilities Committee, Executive and Full Board meetings; bring resolutions forward when necessary.

In collaboration with Administrative Chief of Staff, work with the various city agencies, including but not limited to, the Department of Cultural Affairs, Department of Design and Construction, Economic Development Corporation, Office of Management and Budget, Mayor’s Office of Capital Projects, Landmarks Commission, Arts Commission, Department of Parks and Recreation, etc. to provide long and short term capital improvement strategies.

Coordinate with finance department and development staff in managing capital revenues and expenses.

In collaboration with Administrative Chief of Staff, represent theater at town hall and community board meetings related to proposed capital projects.

Manage smaller institutional capital expense projects as needed.

Monitor construction activities including contractors’ site safety plans and proper separation of contractors’ workforce from Public staff and visitors.

Coordinate Obtaining project approvals and proper work permits and sign offs from various city agencies, such as Department of Buildings, Department of Design and Construction, Con Edison, etc.



Requirements: 10 years’ experience in construction project development and management. Knowledge of City Departments and governmental procedures and agencies and New York City building code. Hands on experience with architectural design and development and project managing complex projects. Experience developing and managing budgets. Experience supervising staff as well as contractors, architects and construction managers. Experience with NYC funded projects and agency procedures (Department of Cultural Affairs, Department of Design and Construction, Economic Development Corporation, etc.) is a plus.



The Public is committed to creating a diverse and inclusive environment and is proud to be an equal opportunity employer. Applicants from populations underrepresented in the theater field are strongly encouraged to apply. All qualified applications will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, gender identity or expression, familial status, sexual orientation, national origin, ability, age, or veteran status.



To apply, please send resume and cover letter to jobs@publictheater.org