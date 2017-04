The president’s plan to defund the arts (even further) should be a call to arms. But “because the arts seem glamorous, and can indeed be fulfilling and fun to do, it’s easy to regard them as something different — a lark, a hobby. The fact that some artists make art whether or not there’s money to be made might be taken as an argument that they don’t need to be paid because they’re just doing what they like. … But even crayons cost money.”