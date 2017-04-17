Craft Artists Deserve Notice Too, And That’s Going To Cost The Museum Accomplishing That

Here’s some of how a $25,000 NEA grant broke down for L.A.’s Craft and Folk Museum to mount Chapters: Book Arts in Southern California: “Security for the show cost $1,200. Postcard printing and mailing cost $150. Three advertising spots on a local NPR station totaled $1,500. Lighting and painting supplies were $1,140. Insurance for the show was $1,200. The most expensive item on the list: $8,000 for labels and wall text fabrication for the exhibition. Artist fees for all commissioned work totaled only $6,000.”