“The atrium is the highest-profile new toy to come out of the remodeling project. Chamber groups perform there, and soloists with the orchestra do pre- and post-concert work. For Sommerfest, the atrium provides the orchestra three distinct venues (including Peavey Plaza) for programming. It also serves as something of a town hall — political and corporate groups routinely hold meetings there. Weddings and other private social events generate income, too.”