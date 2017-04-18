Associate Director of Preparatory, College-Conservatory of Music (CCM)

The University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music Preparatory and Community Engagement is looking for a collaborative leader with a love of performing arts education to join the Preparatory team in the role of Associate Director of Preparatory and Director of Education. As a member of the senior leadership staff, including the Director of Finance and Administration and the Director of Engagement, Partnerships and Special Programs, the incumbent will head the Preparatory music division and oversee the theatre arts and dance divisions’ programs, working in partnership with division directors and faculty. Reporting to the Assistant Dean of Preparatory and Community Engagement, s/he will develop and manage the educational lessons, classes, camps and ensembles that Preparatory provides for our students in music, musical theatre, acting and dance. The Associate Director of Preparatory and Director of Education will identify unique opportunities in lifelong learning for our community that will further enhance Preparatory’s performing arts education programs.

Characteristic Duties

In coordination with Preparatory theatre arts and dance division directors and in consultation with the Community Engagement Office, design curriculum, classes and programs appropriate for a comprehensive community school of the arts.

Direct the Preparatory music division with the support of faculty leadership including scholarship and financial aid programs, curriculum development, private lesson placement, student recitals and ensemble programs in accordance with best practices.

Collaborate and build relationships within the College-Conservatory of Music to engage and support the larger mission of CCM.

With the Community Engagement Office, work with external partners to coordinate satellite teaching programs.

Annually perform needs assessment by evaluating programs for quality, appropriateness of content and effectiveness; make recommendations for program and curriculum development.

Develop and implement policies and procedures for Preparatory (e.g. faculty load, onboarding and evaluations, scholarships and aid, new students, withdrawal, program development and budgeting, etc.).

With the Director of Finance and Administration, oversee program budgets, approving and monitoring expenditures as necessary.

Provide direct supervision to 4 full-time program staff members, 2 part-time area coordinators and 40 adjunct music faculty (e.g., hiring, performance evaluations, disciplinary action, approval of time off, etc.)

Develop and write program materials, address inquiries, provide information and maintain records

Support, attend and participate in campus activities, meetings and programs, as well as serve on various committees, and participate in evening and weekend activities.

Work cooperatively and communicate effectively with students, faculty, staff and constituencies.

Provide high degree customer service to the 1,000+ families in CCM Preparatory and Community Engagement programs.

Perform related duties based on departmental need.

Minimum Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree with three (3) years experience; -OR- Associate’s degree with five (5) years experience; -OR-seven (7) years experience. Experience must be in program development or business administration. Experience must include at least one (1) year of supervision.

Preferred Qualifications

Advanced degree and knowledge of performing arts education programs and 3 years of supervisory experience in a music program or community arts school. Early childhood music specialization (GMLT preferred). Familiarity with NASM and NASD accreditation process. Experience with Microsoft Outlook, Word and Excel.

Application Requirements

Resume or CV with minimum of two professional reference

Cover letter including a personal statement and prior experienc

Apply online at https://jobs.uc.edu/job/ Cincinnati-Associate-Director- of-Preparatory-and-Director- of-Education-OH-45201/ 401439400/

Priority will be given to applications received by May 12th. Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis until the position is filled.

About CCM Preparatory

CCM Preparatory (http://ccm.uc.edu/prep) offers a wide variety of programs in Music, Dance and Theatre Arts for all ages and levels – toddlers, preschoolers, youth, teens, adults, motivated pre-professional students preparing for a future in the performing arts and arts enthusiasts of all ages. Both at the College-Conservatory of Music on the University of Cincinnati West Campus and through numerous satellite locations and partnerships across our community, we aim to provide excellent, enjoyable and accessible arts opportunities within a highly creative environment that educate and inspire the whole student and serve as a catalyst for transforming and empowering our communities.

About University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music (CCM)

University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music (CCM) provides life-changing experiences within a highly creative and multidisciplinary artistic environment. The synergy created by housing CCM within a comprehensive public university gives the college its unique character and defines its objective: to educate and inspire the whole artist and scholar for positions on the world’s stage. Nationally ranked and internationally renowned, CCM is a preeminent institution for the performing and media arts. CCM’s educational roots date back to 1867, and a solid, visionary instruction has been at our core since that time. CCM’s faculty and staff and its state-of-the-art facilities make possible the professional training and exceptional education on which CCM believes the future of the arts relies.

The University of Cincinnati, as a multi-national and culturally diverse university, is committed to providing an inclusive, equitable and diverse place of learning and employment. As part of a complete job application you will be asked to include a Contribution to Diversity and Inclusion statement.

The University of Cincinnati is an Affirmative Action / Equal Opportunity Employer / M / F / Veteran / Disabled.