An audacious power trio that also functions as a postbop combo, The Bad Plus first made its mark by reforging songs from the pop-culture consciousness. (“Smells Like Teen Spirit,” by Nirvana, was an early calling card.) But the band has also been a tireless engine for original music. Each member contributes compositions, writing for the band while preserving a distinctive signature: vaulting and sonorous for Anderson, dissonant yet often delicate for Iverson, wily and kinetic for King.