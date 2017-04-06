Analyst/Project Manager

Webb Management Services is a management consulting practice specializing in the development and operation of cultural facilities and organizations, with a focus on the performing arts. We are currently in search of a Project Manager to help us develop feasibility studies, business plans and strategic plans, as well as other related types of research, working out of our office in New York City.



Initially, the position will be focused on the collection, analysis and presentation of information related to audiences, organizations, facilities and the communities where we’re active. This will include the design and execution of surveys, the development of facility inventories, the collection of secondary research from various online and offline sources, benchmarking exercises and visiting our clients around the country to collect the information we need for our work.



We hope that the selected candidate will quickly master these elements of our research-based practice such that they can train to become a project manager, running our various assignments and helping us develop new work, domestically and internationally.



Job requirements include:

A bachelor’s degree in arts administration, business or an arts-related field (graduate degree preferred)

Experience in and knowledge of research practices, non-profit fundraising, financial management, cultural policy, marketing and planning for the arts

Professional experience in the arts sector

Strong analytic and problem-solving skills, including the ability to create and follow processes for effective collaboration and timely work completion

Excellent communication and presentation skills

The ability to work independently and effectively manage timelines

Proficiency in Microsoft Office, with expert level proficiency in Excel and Powerpoint

Geographic information system (GIS) and data visualization skills are a plus

A willingness to travel



To apply, please email resume, cover letter and salary requirements to info@webbmgmt.org. Applications will be accepted until position is filled. No phone calls please.



