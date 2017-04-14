American Repertory Ballet Hiring: Executive Director

American Repertory Ballet’s Executive Director is the chief operating officer for American Repertory Ballet (“ARB”), the preeminent contemporary ballet company in the state and Princeton Ballet School (“PBS”), one of the largest and most respected non-profit dance schools in the nation, with responsibility for all financial, development, personnel, and legal aspects of the operations of ARB and PBS. The Executive Director leads the team of Program and Administrative Directors to form and execute budgets, manage daily operations, and other business matters. The Executive Director serves as the spokesperson of the organization, promoting the mission and vision of American Repertory Ballet while spearheading and executing its strategic plan.

Excellent written and oral communication abilities are required.

The position reports directly to the Board of Trustees and directly supervises the Artistic Director, School Director, and Director of Educational Programming (Program Directors); Marketing Director, Development Director, and Finance Director (Administrative Directors).

Roles and Responsibilities:

BOARD GOVERNANCE AND DEVELOPMENT: Leads ARB and PBS to support the organization’s mission and vision, as defined by the Board of Trustees. Reports to the Board of Trustees and its Executive Committee on all matters relevant to his or her activities on a periodic basis, but no less frequently than at each regularly scheduled meeting of the Board of Trustees. Assists Board Chair to engage Trustees actively in ARB fundraising, audience development, advocacy, and board development.

STRATEGIC PLANNING: Develops clear long-range operational strategy with the Board of Trustees, and ensures consistent and timely progress for implementation in this regard.

FINANCIAL AND BUDGET: Responsible for managing the creation of budgets and implementing financial plans working collaboratively with directors to monitor budgets.

FUNDRAISING: Responsible for the design and proactively implementation of fundraising strategies, participating in the building of productive relationships between ARB/PBS and their prospects, audience, and supporters.

COMPANY ENGAGEMENT: Responsible for company bookings, tickets sales, fair practices, contracts, and other business matters.

AUDIENCE DEVELOPMENT: Leads audience development and marketing initiatives to create and maintain a growing audience base for all ARB and PBS programming, including company performances, school activities and educational programming.

MANAGEMENT: Hires and manages department heads in all programmatic and administrative areas. Provides leadership in managing all administrative aspects of the organization, including finance and administration, personnel management, strategic planning, fundraising, education, audience development, and public advocacy.

Qualifications:

A Bachelor’s or higher degree from an accredited university or college;

A minimum of 5 years of arts management experience;

Strong planning, strategy, analytical abilities and communication skills required, with the ability to meet deadlines and multi-task;

Ability to effectively manage diverse teams in multiple locations;

Experience working with high-level corporate and individual donors;

Experience booking art performances and responsibility for tickets sales

Ability and willingness to work evenings/weekends to attend organization performances, fundraising and other events.

Compensation:

Compensation, including benefits, is competitive and commensurate with qualifications and experience.

How to Apply:

Submit the following materials in MS Word or PDF electronic format to hr@arballet.org. Please do not mail hard copies. All materials must be received by June 30, 2017.

Cover letter;

Resume with salary requirements;

Three (3) development or other writing samples;

Three (3) professional references, who will not be contacted without the approval of the candidate.

About American Repertory Ballet:

The organization’s vision is to entertain, educate, enlighten and inspire New Jersey and beyond with the beauty and passion of dance. Our mission is to bring the joy, beauty, artistry and discipline of classical and contemporary dance to New Jersey and beyond through artistic and educational programs, presented by a financially responsible organization.

The organization is comprised of: American Repertory Ballet, the preeminent contemporary ballet company in the state; Princeton Ballet School, one of the largest and most respected non-profit dance schools in the nation; and the Access and Enrichment initiatives, ranging from the long-running and acclaimed DANCE POWER program to the popular On Pointe series. The professional company is a classical and contemporary ballet company committed to presenting ballets from the 19th and 20th century alongside new and existing works by choreographers from today. ARB has been designated a “Major Arts Institution” by the New Jersey State Council on the Arts consistently for the past two decades, and has repeatedly been awarded a Citation of Excellence by the Council.

Princeton Ballet School has gained a national reputation for its excellent dance training since its founding in 1954 by Audrée Estey. Princeton Ballet School currently enrolls approximately 1500 students annually from age three through adult. PBS has studios in Cranbury, New Brunswick, and Princeton.

DANCE POWER, established in 1986, is a partnership between ARB and the New Brunswick Board of Education. ARB places DANCE POWER Teaching Artists into second and third grade classrooms, providing dance education throughout the New Brunswick Public School District. Additionally, ARB awards 32 scholarships to DANCE POWER graduates each year to study year-round at ARB’s affiliated PBS. DANCE POWER remains the longest running arts/community partnership in New Jersey.

American Repertory Ballet is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and an equal opportunity employer. ARB provides equal opportunity for all employees and applicants for employment without regard to race, color, creed, religion, gender, sexual orientation, national origin, age, marital status, mental or physical disability, pregnancy, military or veteran status, or any other basis prohibited by state or federal law. This policy also prohibits employees from harassing any other employee for any reason including, but not limited to, race, religion, sex, national origin, age or disabled status.