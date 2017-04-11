ArtsJournal

‘Akhnaten’ And Mark Wigglesworth Win Opera Prizes At Olivier Awards

Phelim McDermott’s English National Opera production – starring a naked nude Anthony Roth Costanzo – of the Philip Glass opera about the iconoclastic pharaoh won for best new opera production, while conductor Mark Wigglesworth – who stormed away from the ENO’s music directorship in March of last year to protest funding cuts – was honored for outstanding achievement in opera for his conducting of Don Giovanni and Lulu at the company.