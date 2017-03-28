Top Posts From AJBlogs 03.27.17

Max Hollein, Monet And Baseball
When baseball fans go to a game, they usually come prepared: they know the players, their records and their statistics. They know all about batting order strategy. The same for, say, horse-racing – even more so, because good bettors study the odds. But when people go to art museums, they often know nothing in advance – at least nothing very specific … read more
AJBlog: Real Clear Arts Published 2017-03-26
Moody: Groovin’ High
The Rifftides staff almost let March 26 go by without acknowledging that this is James Moody’s birthday. The master of several saxophones and the flute was born in Savannah, Georgia, in 1925. … read more
AJBlog: RiffTides Published 2017-03-26
What Algren’s Legacy Doesn’t Need …
… is a museum for tourists that perpetuates clichés about him. … read more
AJBlog: Straight|Up Published 2017-03-27