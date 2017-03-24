Top Posts From AJBlogs 03.23.17

I know you won’t judge me
This Arts Advocacy Day, the stakes are much higher. As we work to make the case for the arts, we wonder, is our data keeping pace? We’re using love (or breakup) letters as a creative and fun design research method to get powerful insight into the perceptions of our stakeholders. … read more
AJBlog: Field Notes Published 2017-03-23
Flyover country? Nonsense in jazz, politics, crime fiction
There’s no such thing as “flyover country” — except in the minds of careless or ignorant people who ought to know better. For instance: Jazz lives throughout the US and the world, not only in New York. … read more
AJBlog: Jazz Beyond Jazz Published 2017-03-23
Ice cream and coffee
Quite a lively discussion in class this week, about how conservatories could change. One quick takeaway: That the Juilliard graduate students in my class would love to go to a school where the focus was … read more
AJBlog: Sandow Published 2017-03-23