Top Posts From AJBlogs 03.22.17

This Arts Advocacy Day, the stakes are much higher. As we work to make the case for the arts, we wonder, is our data keeping pace? We’re using love (or breakup) letters as a creative and fun design research method to get powerful insight into the perceptions of our stakeholders. … read more
AJBlog: Field Notes Published 2017-03-22
The circle of art and commerce
Last week, in my Juilliard course on the future of classical music, one of my students asked about art and commerce. Where do they fit in classical music’s future? What roles will they play? … read more
AJBlog: Sandow Published 2017-03-22
Augurs of spring
New York drama critics are forced to attend so many Broadway openings in March and April that they don’t have time to do much of anything else. Needless to say, I love theater, but I’m I’m not monomaniacal about it, so I figured I’d better indulge a couple of my other artistic interests while I still could. … read more
AJBlog: About Last Night Published 2017-03-22
You’re the best