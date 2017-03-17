Top Posts From AJBlogs 03.16.17

NEA Funding: Beyond Votes, We Must Grow the Applause
The President’s budget proposal to eliminate the National Endowment for the Arts is merely an “opening argument.” A very long legislative process now begins which will, hopefully, culminate in a budget that reflects moderation … read more
AJBlog: Audience Wanted Published 2017-03-16
It’s A Matter of Taste-And Touch And…
If three, as the old saying goes, makes a trend, the museum world is past that and into institutionalizing the idea of multi-sensory exhibitions. I still would call it a “mini-trend,” though … read more
AJBlog: Real Clear Arts Published 2017-03-16
Phantasmic Freaks and Geeks in ABT’s Scrumptious “Whipped Cream”
No one in their right mind thinks the ballet stage needs any more dancing sweets, yet there was something irresistible about the announcement that American Ballet Theatre Artist-in-Residence Alexei Ratmansky planned to resurrect Richard Strauss’ … read more
AJBlog: Fresh Pencil Published 2017-03-16