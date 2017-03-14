Top Posts From AJBlogs 03.13.17

The Pleasures of Taylor
Paul Taylor American Modern Dance at Lincoln Center, March 7 through 26. … read more
AJBlog: Dancebeat Published 2017-03-13
Monday Recommendation: Bob Porter’s Soul Jazz
Bob Porter, Soul Jazz: Jazz In The Black Community, 1945-1975, Xlibris
Sometimes it’s good to get back to the basics. Bob Porter’s new book guides you there. … read more
AJBlog: RiffTides Published 2017-03-13
Last call
I first saw the Gary Burton Quartet on TV when I was in high school. In those days I was finding my way around the illimitably vast world of jazz, searching for a style that … read more
AJBlog: About Last Night Published 2017-03-13
Beckett’s Letters: ‘Dull, Dull, Dull,’ But —
Serious readers of Samuel Beckett have been treated to four massive volumes of his letters. … read more
(includes audio clip of music by frequent ArtsJournal commenter William Osborne)
AJBlog: Straight|Up Published 2017-03-13