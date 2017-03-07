Top Posts From AJBlogs 03.06.17

A Small Company with Big Ideas
The New York Theatre Ballet performs in Saint Mark’s Church, March 1 through 4. … read more
AJBlog: Dancebeat Published 2017-03-06
Monday Recommendation: Joachim Kühn Trio
Joachim Kühn New Trio, Beauty & Truth, ACT … read more
AJBlog: RiffTides Published 2017-03-06
Pauses that refreshed
TV commercials rank high among the clearest and most vivid memories of my boyhood. … On occasion, the music for a commercial was so well-written and well-executed that it lodged forever after in my consciousness. … read more
AJBlog: About Last Night Published 2017-03-06<