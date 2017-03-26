Top AJ Blog Posts For The Weekend Of 03.26.17

Squatting at The Bunker in London

‘Home Truths: An Incomplete History of Housing Told in Nine Plays.’ The play cycle runs from April 17 through May 13. … read more

AJBlog: Straight|Up

Mr. P.C. Found

You must have been wondering—haven’t we all?—what happened to Mr. P.C.’s Guide To Jazz Etiquette And Bandstand Decorum. The jazz world’s indispensible source of advice has become harder to find, but not … read more

AJBlog: RiffTides

The love of community

This Arts Advocacy Day, the stakes are much higher. As we work to make the case for the arts, we wonder, is our data keeping pace? We’re using love (or breakup) letters as a creative and … read more

AJBlog: Field Notes

Apollo Meets the Higgs Boson

Emily Coates’ Incarnations premieres at St. Marks’ Church, March 16 through 18. Emily Coates’ Incarnations (dress rehearsal). Apollo leads the Muses. L to R: Iréne Hultman, Emily Coates, Sarah Demers, and Yvonne Rainer. Photo: Alexis … read more

AJBlog: Dancebeat

It’s Steve Kuhn’s Birthday

Pianist Steve Kuhn, born in 1938, is celebrating his birthday. Let’s celebrate with him as he, bassist Steve Swallow and drummer Billy Drummond play Charlie Parker’s “Confirmation.” Kuhn’s unaccompanied introduction explores a … read more

AJBlog: RiffTides

They’re gonna need a bigger helicopter

In today’s Wall Street Journal I review the Broadway revival of Miss Saigon. Here’s an excerpt. * * * “Miss Saigon,” in which Claude-Michel Schönberg and Alain Boublil, the makers of “Les Misérables,” turned “Madame … read more

AJBlog: About Last Night