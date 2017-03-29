The Downtown Brooklyn Arts Management Fellowship Program is a paid 11-month opportunity for a cohort of young people to gain experience and skills for careers in arts management. The program aims to increase the diversity of staff in cultural organizations by creating a route into arts management without having to take unpaid internships or earn a master’s degree. It is sponsored by four organizations in the Brooklyn Cultural District: BRIC, Mark Morris Dance Group, Theatre for a New Audience, and the Museum of Contemporary African Diasporan Arts.



Fellowship Experience



Fellows will rotate through 12-week work experience assignments at all four partner organizations. Assignments are available in all core areas of arts management, including Development, Marketing/Community Engagement, Education, Curatorial/Programming, Production/Tech and Administration/Finance. Fellows will be assigned a mentor during each placement to help maximize the learning experience. It will be possible to do more than one rotation in an area of interest, but fellows will also be encouraged to experience multiple areas of work experience.



Fellows will also attend a professional development program once or twice each week that will teach leadership abilities, and offer instruction on valuable administrative skills such as how to read a financial statement. The curriculum will include speakers, group activities, a group project, and networking opportunities. The fellowship year is intended as a springboard for each fellow’s professional network and career in arts management.



Eligibility

College graduation between spring 2015 and spring 2017; or 3-4 years of work experience that substitutes for college

Strong interest in working for a cultural organization

Some experience in arts producing, presenting or administration – paid or unpaid

Excellent communication skills and strong computer literacy

Available to work fulltime on weekdays, with flexibility for evening and weekend activities

Authorized to work in the US

We seek diversity across cultural background, racial identity, gender identity, economic background and physical ability.

Schedule and Pay



This is a full-time, 11-month program starting in September 2017. Fellows must be available for fulltime work on weekdays, and have flexibility to attend evening events. The fellowship will pay an annual salary of $33,000 plus sick and vacation leave and medical insurance.



Applications will be accepted until April 23, 2017 at midnight. Decisions will be announced in May 2017.



The Partners



BRIC is the leading presenter of free cultural programming in Brooklyn, and one of the largest in New York City. We present and incubate work by artists and media-makers who reflect the diversity that surrounds us. BRIC programs reach hundreds of thousands of people each year.



Theatre for a New Audience opened its Polonsky Shakespeare Center in the Brooklyn Cultural District in 2013. The Theatre has the mission to develop and vitalize the performance and study of Shakespeare and classic drama.



The Museum of Contemporary African Diasporan Arts (MoCADA) uses the visual arts as a point of departure for exploring new artistic production across a variety of disciplines. Through exhibitions and programming, MoCADA incites dialogue on pressing social and political issues facing the African Diaspora and fosters a dynamic space for the creation and continuous evolution of culture.



Mark Morris Dance Group (MMDG), founded in New York City in 1980 by choreographer Mark Morris, has a mission to develop, promote, and sustain dance, music, and opera productions by Morris and to serve as a cultural resource to engage and enrich the community.



To Apply



Please apply here – https://bric.submittable.com/ submit/80419/downtown- brooklyn-arts-management- fellowship

