“How much of this [success] is the movie? How much of this is [Black] Panther’s improved profile right now? How much of this is Between the World and Me? I don’t know. I don’t know. I don’t know. What I want people to feel ultimately is that this is part of the entire oeuvre that I put together. I don’t want it to be ‘Ta-Nehisi just took a break and did comics.’ It is not a break for me.”