Social Revolution At The Drive-In Movies

“Drive-ins also appealed to a new audience-a mixed bag of viewers of different classes, neighborhoods, and races. … They were some of the South’s first integrated sites, and African-American moviegoers felt more safe and respected there than in the dirty balconies of Jim Crow movie theaters. Obese and disabled people, housewives and children, and working-class families also flocked to drive-ins. This sense of mixing … created anxiety among cultural and business leaders and a perception of the movie theaters as ‘passion pits’ where anything could happen.”