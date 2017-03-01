Program Associate – Arts & Cultural Heritage

The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation (“Foundation”) is a not-for-profit, grantmaking organization that seeks to strengthen, promote, and, where necessary, defend the contributions of the humanities and the arts to human flourishing and to the well-being of diverse and democratic societies. It makes grants in five core program areas (higher education and scholarship in the humanities; arts and cultural heritage; diversity; scholarly communications; and international higher education and strategic projects). The Foundation seeks a Program Associate in the Arts and Cultural Heritage Program (ACH).



Summary:



The position reports to the program officer with responsibility for Art History, Conservation, and Museums, and requires close collaboration with the senior program officer, program officer with responsibility for the Performing Arts, ACH program staff, and other Foundation staff, particularly with grant management associates in the General Counsel’s office. The work is detail-oriented and requires accuracy, the ability to anticipate outcomes, multi-tasking, flexibility, efficiency, patience, and discretion.



Position Details:



Responsibilities may include, but will not be limited to the following:

Actively participate in the formulation of new proposals for funding, including advising grantees in preparation and revision of the narrative and financial components of proposals.

Monitor grantee performance, including careful review of all reports, financial information, and other communication with directors and primary investigators. Execute related follow up.

Work with program assistants on routine grant management, including modifications, extensions, matching payments, etc.

Assist with drafting of quarterly dockets of grant recommendations and special reports to the Trustees and senior staff.

Participate in meetings with current and potential grantees; take notes and maintain notes and files on grant and potential grant activities.

Represent the Foundation at public meetings and conferences as assigned.

Attend periodic program and administrative staff meetings.

Contribute to the maintenance of electronic and paper files pertaining to all program activity.

Undertake research in connection with current and new initiatives.

Conduct occasional site visits and attend concerts, shows, and exhibitions or installations at grantee and non-grantee institutions, as directed by supervisors and as appropriate to the program’s mission and priorities.

Help plan and coordinate arrangements for on- and off-site meetings.

Assist Foundation staff with updating or drafting website copy.

Respond to general inquiries, requests for information, and unsolicited requests for funding.





Qualifications:

A Master’s degree in a humanities discipline, preferably art history, plus a minimum of two years of experience working in an academic humanities department or cultural institution. Preference will be given to candidates with an art history degree and/or museum experience. The position is not suitable for PhD’s.

Demonstrated knowledge of organizational practices and field-wide trends in arts and cultural heritage.

Strong experience in financial analysis and program administration. Facility with survey design and complex data analysis a plus.

Fluency with aspects of the ACH program’s strategic priorities beyond core area of expertise.

Superior communication skills including writing, editing, and interpersonal skills.

Excellent analytic, critical thinking, and organizational skills with a precise attention to detail.

Experience working both independently and collaboratively in a high-volume and fast-paced environment to complete assignments on regular deadlines.

Ability to anticipate and solve problems proactively.

Indefatigable work ethic with an adaptable temperament, curiosity, and a good sense of humor.

A high degree of competency in the MS Office suite, particularly Excel and Word. Experience with Sharepoint or other asset management system preferred.

Commitment to promoting and maintaining a collegial, collaborative work environment.



The Foundation is an equal opportunity employer that offers a competitive salary, outstanding benefits, and excellent working conditions.



Qualified candidates should carefully review the Mellon Foundation’s website and the Arts and Cultural Heritage program’s strategic priorities, which may be found at www.mellon.org.



Candidates should apply by submitting a thoughtful cover letter describing fit for the position together with a resume at:https://workforcenow.adp.com/ jobs/apply/posting.html? client=theandreww&jobId=44087& lang=en_US&source=CC3



We will consider each response carefully, but contact only those individuals we feel are most qualified for the position.