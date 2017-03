“Though Mr. Storey struggled for recognition at first, he went on to win Britain’s premier fiction award, the Man Booker Prize, in 1976 for his novel Saville, in which a miner’s son breaks away from his background. Two of his novels were shortlisted for the award. Three of his works were named best play by the New York Drama Critics’ Circle, all within four years in the 1970s. He also earned two Tony nominations.”