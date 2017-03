“Tired of the shouty voices from Westminster, [National Theatre director Rufus Norris] decided to turn away from London and start an in-depth listening project to try to understand the roots of the divide that had fractured the country. … He contacted 10 writers and directors from all over the country and asked them to start recording long interviews with people about their feelings about the vote.” Amelia Gentleman has the story of My Country: A Work in Progress, the resulting play.