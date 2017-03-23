Magnetic North Festival Disbands And Shuts Down

“The Magnetic North Theatre Festival has cancelled its 2017 edition in Ottawa and is shutting down operations permanently due to an accumulated deficit of $224,000, the 15-year-old theatre festival’s board of directors announced on Wednesday.”
“The Magnetic North Theatre Festival has cancelled its 2017 edition in Ottawa and is shutting down operations permanently due to an accumulated deficit of $224,000, the 15-year-old theatre festival’s board of directors announced on Wednesday.”