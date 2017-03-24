IT Director – Mark Morris Dance Group

Seeking hands-on thought leader for a newly created senior level position that affords autonomy and creative thinking. Join our dynamic team!



IT MANAGER

Reports to: Chief Financial Officer



SUMMARY DESCRIPTION:

The Mark Morris Dance Group, formed in 1980, is an 18-member dance company that tours domestically and internationally. Live music and community engagement are vital components of the Dance Group. It has toured with its own musicians, the MMDG Music Ensemble, since 1996. Through the organization’s Access/MMDG programming, it integrates opportunities for dance, music, talks, and education at its Brooklyn home, the Mark Morris Dance Center, as well as on tour around the world. The Dance Center, opened in 2001, also provides rehearsal space for the dance community, diverse dance and fitness offerings for adults, beginner to professional, and a school serving students ages 18 months to 18 years in its 7 fully equipped dance studios. Dance Center expansion plans include adding 3 additional studios over the next 2 years.



MMDG seeks an IT Manager that will be responsible for the management of IT across all of MMDG, the development of plans and new initiatives to continually evolve and improve our technology, and the oversight and responsibility for the day-to-day smooth operations of MMDG’s IT systems and support of its users. MMDG recently completed a comprehensive IT Assessment with outside counsel and has just completed an across the board infrastructure upgrade. This is the first time MMDG will have a full time resource on staff devoted to IT. The IT Manager will have the full support of a managed service provider during a transition phase and in some capacity moving forward to be determined based on the skills and strengths of the hired applicant.



ESSENTIAL DUTIES:



Network Operations

Maintain a network including but not limited to: Windows 2012R2 server, Windows7 OS, VMware, POE switches, HP network printers, Epson color printer, 6 Lenovo laptops, Bitdefender Antivirus, 7 wireless access points (Aruba), 45 workstations, as well as all phone systems (Telrad Avanti) and lines of communication

Provide technical support for 25 full time staff; perform troubleshooting of email, security, server and workstation operating systems, backups, virus infections, printers, point of sale, videoconferencing (Skype for Business), wireless, and the latest audiovisual technology for the Dance Center’s programming and infrastructure

Managing the existing IT infrastructure, and ensuring its reliability and security

Procuring and administrating all related hardware, software licenses, etc

Working with colleagues across the organization to devise and implement system upgrades, in the context of a cohesive and forward-looking IT strategy

Responding speedily to any major system failures

Responsible for procurement, maintenance, upgrade, and replacement of desktop computers and peripheral equipment

Develops permissions and policies for all technology usage at the Dance Group

Develops and implements policies and procedures related to network hardware and software acquisition, use, support, security, and backup

Develop and execute procedures for backing up operating systems, applications and data (including CRMs) on the network. Maintain an appropriate backup procedure so that data is available in the event of an emergency

Maintain schematic diagram with layout and location of all equipment, including type and specifications of all cable, routers, switches, and other equipment

Ensure that all critical IT facilities including server rooms, wiring closets, UPS battery backup systems, audio visual equipment, etc. are documented, clean and operational at all times and that critical documentation is developed and maintained



Project Management and Strategy

Identify, recommend and implement technology strategy for MMDG

Responsible for budgeting and purchasing of all IT assets

Work with the Executive Director and Marketing Department to implement and maintain a Digital Archive Strategy for the Dance Group and ensure that it is adhered to going forward

Evaluate software applications/solutions requested and or required by departments to support the Dance Groups goals and objectives. Provide the necessary research on alternative software solutions that best meet the user’s requirements and the Dance Group’s budget in a timely manner. A first priority will be replacing existing online school registration software

Work with Facility Manager to procure and upgrade security technology including alarm systems and cameras

Stay abreast of the latest IT technology trends and emerging technology so as to serve as a trusted advisor to the organization

IT Support

IT Support Respond to the needs and questions of network users concerning their access to resources on the network and the operation of various software programs

Develop and communicate standards for use, operations, and security of network, personal computers, and data

Communicate with other departments to report and resolve software, hardware, and operations problems

Consult with department managers to develop system solutions consistent with organizational objectives

Evaluate workflows that depend on technology for automation opportunities

Negotiate contracts with and coordinates activities of hardware, software, telecommunications, support, and training vendors



Databases / Applications

Provide application support for the Dance Center’s key applications which include Counterpoint POS system, Blackbaud Raisers Edge and Financial Edge databases, Microsoft SharePoint, One Note, and Office Suite Applications, EMS Event Management software, SQL Database and Digital Archival software

Document each application and create training materials for end users as needed. Train end users on the efficient use of each application so they become self-sufficient in the daily usage of these software solutions

Provide support to Database Administrator in the Development Department to ensure data integrity and data interfaces between software applications are working as designed



QUALIFICATIONS:

Good communication skills in dealing with colleagues and co-workers; willingness to be flexible in contributing to departmental goals and objectives–thinking “outside the box” and participating as a team member to advance the mission of the Dance Group and Dance Center

Familiarity with admission and retail point of sale systems is preferred (Blackbaud Raiser’s Edge and Financial Edge, Counterpoint, NCR, NRO)

Ability to take initiative, multi-task and work graciously in an environment with multiple priorities

Tolerance for ambiguity

Creative and able to implement ideas, yet remain flexible

Service orientation and mentality

Experience within a not-for-profit cultural or membership based organization is highly desirable

SKILLS:

Server – Windows 2012 R2

Active Directory

Azure Active Directory

SQL 2012

OS – Windows 7 x 64

Office365 Email and Hosted services

Networking experience with VoIP, Routers/Switches/Firewalls, etc (Sonicwall is a plus)

RRAS VPN

Audio/Video

Multi-function/Network Printer troubleshooting

Troubleshooting Laptops/Mobile Devices/Desktops etc

PC and MAC environments



BENEFITS & COMPENSATION:

Salary commensurate with experience

Comprehensive benefits package includes: Employee Health and Life insurance covered 100%, Flexible Spending Plan, voluntary dental and vision coverage, 403(b) retirement plan, TransitChek

Free dance classes at the Mark Morris Dance Center and access to the Wellness Center, MMDG’s private exercise facility



APPLICATIONS:

Résumé outlining your education and professional experience

Cover letter summarizing your relevant qualifications for this position

Indicate IT Manager on the subject line of email

Applications in electronic format accepted at jobs@mmdg.org



Incomplete submissions will not be considered. No calls please.

Mark Morris Dance Group is an equal opportunity employer.

