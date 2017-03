The problem with most writing about Kristin Stewart post-Twlight is that (especially male) critics want to call her “mysterious” or “withholding.” But “her voice does not modulate wildly because most real voices do not. Her eyebrows do not flail because most eyebrows do not. Stewart does not take something away from her performances in order to tantalize her viewers. Instead, she intentionally fails to reach the pitch of thespian overcookedness audiences are accustomed to.”